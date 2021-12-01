Jussie Smollett: Does Anyone Believe His Hate Crime Story?

Can’t help but wonder what actress Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft County) is really thinking about her brother Jussie Smollett’s Chicago trial, which has finally begun. Does she pretend to be supportive of his claim that he was a hate crime victim? Former Empire star Jussie still insists that two men attacked him in Chicago yelling “This is MAGA country!” – they beat him up and hung a “lynching” rope around his neck. Coming from Chicago, we were horrified at these charges. Police investigated and not long after, two Nigerian brothers confessed that Jussie HIRED them to fake the attack to get attention from his Empire producers. At worst, Jussie can be convicted of 6 counts of filing false police reports. But will his career ever recover? We could live without ever seeing his smirking face again…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results