Why Zendaya Is The New “It Girl”

She’s not afraid of wearing a little hardware- maybe that’s one of the reasons that Zendaya, 25, is so hot in the fashion world. (Being 5’10” helps too) Certainly the metal back of her dress couldn’t be very comfortable sitting down or outside on a cold night. But with the help of her brilliant stylist, Law Roach, she has become undisputed Queen of the Red Carpet. That, and the fact that she recently became the youngest recipient of the Fashion Icon award (given by the Council of Fashion Designers of America) means the she has to be READY every time she steps out of a car! This former Disney star (she can currently be seen in Dune and HBO’s Euphoria) has come a long way…

