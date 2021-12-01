Britney Spears’ High Risk Behavior

It has been a LONG time since Britney Spears was able to jump in her car and drive herself (alone) around her neighborhood. That’s apparent because while driving today, she decided she needed a bathroom break and she stopped at A GAS STATION. Not to buy gas, just to use the restroom. When is the last time you (or anyone) pulled into a gas station to use those extremely questionable facilities? Perhaps, NEVER? The obvious choice would be a Starbucks or maybe a supermarket – perhaps a restaurant. A horrific gas station bathroom would be a last, desperate choice. But a curious paparazzi quietly watched Britney quite happily bounce in and out of a gas station bathroom this afternoon! Just like old times…

Photo: Instagram

