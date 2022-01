It helps to have a nice tan when you’re posting a no-makeup selfie on Instagram. Jennifer Aniston, 52, blamed “the humidity” for her tousled hair in this bath-towel photo. Keep in mind, the Kardashians are considerably younger and they would not be caught DEAD posting a photo unless they are made up, photoshopped, and styled to the nines…

