The King’s Man (English)

THE KING'S MAN is the story of the beginnings of a discreet intelligence organization. The year is 1902. Orlando Oxford (Ralph Fiennes) was a fighter once but has now given up violence. He is in South Africa with his wife Emily (Alexandra Maria Lara), son Conrad and man Friday Shola (Djimon Hounsou) to meet a British regiment. A rebel suddenly attacks the regiment and it leads to the death of Emily. Before she dies, she tells Orland to promise her that he’ll keep Conrad away from war and violence. Oxford agrees. 12 years have passed. The year is now 1914. A grown-up Conrad (Harris Dickinson) is interested in joining the Army. Orlando, obviously, is dead against the idea. One day, British General Herbert Kitchener (Charles Dance) visits Orlando and tells him that the life of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria (Ron Cook) is in danger. An attack on his convoy is foiled with the help of Conrad. However, in the second attempt, the killer succeeds and the Archduke dies. Meanwhile, somewhere, deep in the mountains, a cabal headed by a psychotic chief, is gearing up to cause destruction and mayhem around the world. One of the cabal members is Grigori Rasputin (Rhys Ifans), a priest who has a considerable influence on Tsar Nicholas of Russia (Tom Hollander). England fears that if Russia withdraws support to them in World War I, they’ll have a tough time. England’s intelligence team is confident that Rasputin must be stopped as he could alter the mind of the Tsar. Hence, Orlando, Conrad, Shola and Polly (Gemma Arterton) head to Russia to carry out Rasputin’s assassination. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

