The new Brad Pitt

This article was last updated on July 18, 2022

This is a rare opportunity to see Brad Pitt, and it’s all business.

To promote his upcoming picture, Bullet Train, he’s currently in Paris. After marrying two of the world’s most famous ladies, he learned how to dodge the paparazzi’s attention in Hollywood. He’s been retreating to his Craftsman-style mansion in the Hollywood Hills lately. While shopping at Gelson’s, we always keep an eye out for him. We didn’t find him, although he’s seen by cashiers sometimes.

Brad insists he’s changed the bad habits that ended up ruining his previous unions. When he wasn’t working, he admitted to smoking cannabis and laying on the sofa all day long with Jennifer Aniston. Like Angelina Jolie, he had a drinking problem. He went to AA for a year and a half and completely quit smoking. We think he’s going to have another relationship with a waitress or a minor actor…

BACKGRID-USA provided the image. On the Bullet Train with Brad and Joey King, Joey King

