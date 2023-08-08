This article was last updated on August 8, 2023

Margot Robbie: The Queen of Barbie

As Barbie continues to dominate the box office and surpass the billion-dollar mark, there’s one person who is reaping all the rewards – Margot Robbie. The talented actress not only stars in the film but also serves as its producer. And it seems like the success of the movie has granted Robbie some incredible perks.

A Pink Corvette Convertible Gifted to Margot Robbie

Studio executives were so thrilled with the success of Barbie that they decided to show their appreciation to Margot Robbie by gifting her a vintage pink Corvette convertible. This iconic car was used in the movie and now belongs to the star herself. It’s a token of their gratitude for her incredible performance and dedication to the project. And while Robbie may not be the infamous Angelyne, she certainly has something to show off now.

Keeping the Custom Pink Carpet Fashions

But the pink Corvette isn’t the only thing Margot Robbie gets to keep from her experience on Barbie. As we previously revealed, she was also able to take home all of her custom pink carpet fashions. These unique and glamorous outfits were specially designed for the movie and now belong to Robbie as part of her valuable collection of memorabilia.

A Percentage of the Box Office as a Nice Chunk of Change

However, Robbie’s rewards don’t stop at material possessions. According to insider sources, she will also receive a percentage of the box office earnings. With the movie’s incredible success, this translates into a nice chunk of change for the actress. Not only is she receiving critical acclaim and audience praise, but she’s also raking in the financial benefits of the film’s triumph.

Onboard for a Sequel

And it doesn’t end there. Margot Robbie has also confirmed that she will be part of the upcoming sequel to Barbie. This means more screen time, more opportunities for success, and more rewards coming her way. The studio executives are undoubtedly delighted to have Robbie on board for another installment of the franchise.

So, it’s safe to say that Margot Robbie is taking home a lot more than just clothes and a car. Her involvement in Barbie has not only solidified her as a powerful force in Hollywood but has also granted her access to some incredible perks and financial benefits.

