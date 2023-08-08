The Rise of AI Influencers in Social Media

This article was last updated on August 8, 2023

Virtual Influencers Taking Over Social Media

Esther Olofsson travels all over the world, showcasing luxurious destinations on her Instagram account. However, there’s a catch – she’s not a real person. Olofsson is a virtual influencer, created using artificial intelligence (AI). This phenomenon of AI influencers has been present for several years now, with virtual character Lil Miquela being recognized by Time magazine as one of the most influential people on the internet in 2018.

The advent of generative AI, AI technology that generates content based on a given command, has made it easier than ever to create virtual influencers. Dutch YouTuber Jordi van den Bussche, also known as Kwebbelkop, used AI to create a virtual version of himself that now appears in his YouTube videos.

Advantages of AI Influencers for Brands

AI influencers offer unique advantages for brands, according to Lotte Willemsen, director of the communication research institute SWOCC. They are reliable, as they never get sick or engage in scandals, unless intentionally programmed to do so.

Industry’s Mixed Reactions

While AI influencers show potential, not everyone is convinced of their effectiveness. Youssra Benaya, creative director at MOOI the agency, expresses doubt about the widespread adoption of virtual influencers, stating a preference for working with real people. Similarly, We Are First currently does not work with AI influencers. However, other marketing agencies, such as Onfluence and Media.Monks, have started exploring the use of AI influencers.

Experimentation and Adoption in the Market

RAUWcc, an agency behind virtual influencer Esther Olofsson, started with a real model for a campaign and then trained an AI model to create images. This significantly reduced the time and cost of generating new content. Joris Demmers, an associate professor of marketing at the University of Amsterdam, notes that while the use of AI influencers is still in its early stages, some companies, like fashion brand Calvin Klein, have already incorporated virtual influencers, such as Lil Miquela, into their campaigns.

The Role of Virtual Influencers and their Relationship with Human Influencers

Demmers believes that virtual influencers will not replace human influencers but rather coexist with them. The key difference lies in the authenticity and personal experiences of human influencers. For example, if a popular influencer tastes an ice cream and expresses their genuine opinion, it holds more value compared to a virtual influencer who is merely promoting a product. Demmers emphasizes that AI influencers provide an interactive experience, enabling brands to engage with their audience in new ways.

The Potential Impact of Generative AI

Generative AI has significantly reduced the barriers to creating virtual influencers. An example gaining attention is ‘Milla Sofia,’ an AI-generated influencer with nearly 60,000 followers on Instagram. As the technology evolves, there may come a time when it becomes difficult to distinguish AI influencers from real humans. This raises the need for transparency and disclosure. Maarten Reijgersberg, director of RAUWcc, suggests the introduction of a hashtag, such as #ai, to indicate content created by AI influencers. VIA Netherlands, a branch organization, is currently investigating the necessity of such measures.

The Future of Influencer Marketing

While AI influencers offer certain advantages, human influencers will continue to play a significant role. Brands can leverage both types of influencers to create a comprehensive marketing strategy that targets different demographics. The use of AI influencers is expected to grow as the technology becomes more advanced and accepted in the industry.

Conclusion

AI influencers are here to stay, but they will not replace human influencers entirely. The unique abilities and personal experiences of human influencers make them indispensable in influencer marketing. However, the rise of generative AI opens up new possibilities for brands to engage with their audience through interactive and visually stunning content. As the industry evolves, finding ways to differentiate between AI and human-generated content will become increasingly important to maintain transparency with the audience.

