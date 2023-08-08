Zoom Brings Its Own Staff Back to the Office

This article was last updated on August 8, 2023

Zoom advocates hybrid working for its employees

The American company Zoom, which played a major role in working from home during the pandemic, is now requiring its employees who live nearby to come back to work at least two days a week. This shift in policy reflects Zoom’s belief that a mix of remote work and office work is more effective for both innovation implementation and user service.

Zoom, whose name became a verb during the pandemic, witnessed worldwide adoption of its video communication platform. Schools, families, and friends turned to Zoom for video meetings and virtual gatherings when physical interactions were restricted. However, as the world starts to recover from the pandemic, companies like Zoom are advocating for a hybrid work model that combines remote work with office work.

Hybrid Work: A Growing Trend

Zoom is not the only company embracing the hybrid work approach. In recent months, major corporations such as Google, Amazon, and Disney have also transitioned away from remote work and encouraged their employees to return to the office. Even the White House has sent an internal email to its staff, urging them to be present in the office more frequently. These companies argue that in-person collaboration and the upcoming elections necessitate a return to the office.

Statistics on Remote Work

A study conducted by Stanford University found that in the United States, about 12 percent of people worked entirely from home in July, while 29 percent worked both in the office and from home. Similar statistics were observed in the United Kingdom. In the Netherlands, approximately 45 percent of people continued to work part-time from home in 2022, compared to 37 percent before the pandemic.

Stanford’s research has also revealed that remote work is more prevalent in English-speaking countries compared to Asia and Europe. Employees often advocate for more flexible working arrangements, while employers may have different views on what is desirable.

Zoom’s Past Approach

Prior to this change in policy, Zoom allowed its staff to work from home without any restrictions. The tech company employed around 8,400 staff worldwide at the beginning of this year, with half of them based in the United States. However, due to a decline in demand following the peak of the pandemic, Zoom had to make adjustments and cut 1,300 jobs in February.

Overall, the shift towards hybrid work reflects the changing dynamics in the world of work. Companies are navigating the balance between remote work flexibility and the benefits of in-person collaboration.

