World Championship bronze for compound class archers

Summary

The Dutch archers won the bronze medal in the country competition in the compound section at the World Cup in Berlin.

Medal in the Compound Class

The Dutch archers, Mike Schloesser, Sil Pater, and Jay Tjin-A-Djie, showcased their impeccable skills by winning the bronze medal in the compound class at the World Cup in Berlin. In the consolation final, they defeated South Korea with a close score of 235-231. This is the second time that the Netherlands has secured a World Cup medal in this non-Olympic event, with their previous bronze medal victory occurring four years ago, also featuring Schloesser and Pater in the team. Schloesser, who is known for his outstanding performance, had also claimed the title last year.

Mixed Team Competition

Later in the day, Schloesser, this time paired with Sanne de Laat, participated in the mixed team competition. Although the duo put up a strong fight against Luxembourg, they narrowly missed out on a medal. The final score of the match was 155-156 in favor of Luxembourg.

Future Prospects for Dutch Archery

The bronze medal victory in the compound class once again demonstrates the exceptional talent of Dutch archers. With consistent performance and dedication, the Netherlands has established itself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of archery. This achievement will undoubtedly inspire young archers in the country to pursue the sport and aim for even greater success in the future.

