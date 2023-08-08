Ajax has a new captain: Bergwijn takes over Tadic’s band

This article was last updated on August 8, 2023

A New Era for Ajax

After the departure of Dusan Tadic and reserve captain Jurriën Timber, Ajax has had to search for a new leader on the field. Manager Maurice Steijn has chosen Steven Bergwijn as the new captain, marking a new era for the club.

For Bergwijn, this is a significant moment in his professional career as it is the first time he will be wearing the captain’s armband. The 2022 summer transfer from Tottenham Hotspur to Ajax has brought him this opportunity to lead the team.

A Relinquished Legacy

In recent seasons, the captain’s band was worn by Dusan Tadic, who took over the responsibility from Matthijs de Ligt after his move to Juventus. Tadic played a crucial role in leading Ajax to multiple national titles during his time in Amsterdam. However, this summer, he made a move to Fenerbahçe, leaving a legacy behind and a vacant captaincy.

Jurriën Timber, who served as the reserve captain, also departed from Johan Cruijff ArenA for a new adventure at Arsenal. With both positions left unfilled, the responsibility of leading the team was entrusted to Bergwijn.

A Season of Ups and Downs

Steven Bergwijn’s performance at Ajax has been a mix of highs and lows. He made a promising start after his transfer from Tottenham Hotspur, with impressive performances in the first few matches. However, his form became inconsistent as the season progressed.

Despite the challenges, Bergwijn managed to contribute to the team’s success. In his debut season, he scored twelve goals and provided five assists in his twenty-nine appearances. The talented 25-year-old has demonstrated his potential and will now have the additional responsibility of leading the team on the field.

The First Test as Captain

Steven Bergwijn will don the captain’s armband for the first time on Saturday when Ajax kicks off their new season. The Johan Cruijff ArenA will witness his leadership as Ajax takes on Heracles Almelo in their opening match of the competition.

It will be an important test for Bergwijn as he aims to inspire his teammates and guide them towards victory. As the new captain, he will have to lead by example, both on and off the pitch, while maintaining the rich traditions and winning mentality of Ajax.

Conclusion

Steven Bergwijn’s appointment as the new captain of Ajax marks the beginning of a new era for the club. Taking over the band from the departed Dusan Tadic, Bergwijn will face the challenges of leading a talented team towards success. With his talents and potential, he has the opportunity to leave a lasting impact on Ajax and add to their rich history.

