Sara Ali Khan just took her Shayari game one notch higher! Read post

We are quite used to Sara Ali Khan's wacky shayaris now. She calls them Sara Ki Shayari, and the last one was about her channelling her inner Umrao Jaan. But we just found out that she's just as good with English rhymes! The actor took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of herself decked in traditional attire. While Sara indeed looks like a million bucks, it's the caption that will draw your attention.

"A little sparkle, a lot of shine..But wanna know what it takes to be mine? Don’t look for a sign, don’t join a line ..I don’t drink so it takes just dine without wine..Look at me so full of myself, thinking someone will pine ..Yes you’re right I did it all just to rhyme..Okay! Fine! Fine! Fine!," the post reads. Uh, she has not only let out what it takes it to be hers, but also tells you that she's more interested in food than the drinking part! Check out the post below.

View this post on Instagram

A little sparkle, a lot of shine ????????✨ But wanna know what it takes to be mine? ????????‍♀️????????‍♀️ Don’t look for a sign, don’t join a line ???????? I don’t drink so it takes just dine without wine ???????????????? Look at me so full of myself, thinking someone will pine ???? Yes you’re right I did it all just to rhyme ???? Okay! Fine! Fine! Fine! ????????????????????‍♀️

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Dec 15, 2019 at 8:26pm PST

Workwise, Sara is presently working on Coolie No. 1 along with Varun Dhawan. The film also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania and Johnny Lever in other pivotal roles. She is also a part of Imtiaz Ali's yet untitled project, co-starring Kartik Aryan.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results