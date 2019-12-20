Disha Patani looks Smoking Hot as she poses in Calvin Klein Underwear

Disha Patani has managed to singlehandedly raise the temperature with her latest picture. She is the face of Calvin Klein for all the right reasons. Disha Patani has the perfect body to represent the athleisure brand, with her good looks being just a bonus. All set to be seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang, Disha Patani had made quite a name for herself in the industry after being just two movies old. Apart from Malang, Disha will also be seen in KTina and Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai.

She usually takes to her Instagram to share a picture of the latest photoshoot and we’re totally in love with her all over again. Looking like a goddess, Disha Patani posed in a black set of underwear. Her workout videos truly justify her perfect body. Take a look at the picture.

View this post on Instagram

???? #MYCALVINS @calvinklein

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Dec 19, 2019 at 4:28am PST

How did you like Disha’s picture? Be sure to let us know.

Also Read: Disha Patani in a Calvin Klein underwear is all things hot!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results