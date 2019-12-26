Nick Jonas’ Christmas gift to Priyanka Chopra will drive you green in envy! See photos

Christmas must have been a great season of amazing gifts for everyone, but what Priyanka Chopra received from Santa Claus will beat everything. Her Santa drove in, on a luxurious electric sled, because all he wanted to do was to make Priyanka smile!

You already know what we are talking about. PeeCee received a dreamy gift, all thanks to husband Nick Jonas, and has named it 'Bat Mobile'. The first thing she did was to take a ride while Nick sat on the back. "Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas," she wrote.

Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas ❄️????❤️

Nick also shared a photo of the wife sitting on the bike and flashing a broad smile. "Nothing better than seeing her smile. #christmas ," he wrote. Pure couple goals!

Nothing better than seeing her smile. #christmas

The couple had a homely celebration at home with near and dear ones, and also shared a handful of photos on Instagram.

Priyanka, on the professional front, will be next seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, and Robert Rodriguez's We Can Be Heroes.

