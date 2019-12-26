Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actress Mona Singh looks radiant in pink during her mehendi ceremony, Gaurav Gera attends the wedding festivities

The wedding season is here! Popular TV actress Mona Singh, who shot to fame with her show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, is getting hitched in just a few days and the wedding festivities have begun. The actress is getting married to an investment banker, Shyam.

Some photos from the mehendi ceremony have surfaced online in which she wore a pink suit and paired it up with matching floral jewellery. She was seen in photos with comedian Gaurav Gera, who has been one of her close friends since Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi days.

Before the wedding ceremonies, Mona Singh had flown to Goa with Gaurav Gera and friends for her bachelorette.

The pre-wedding affair will be hosted on December 26. As for the wedding, it will be a private affair with family and close friends in attendance.

