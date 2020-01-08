Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel are grateful to Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar for Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming project Chhapaak is based on the life events of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The trailer is being appreciated by a lot of people and the fans can’t stop lauding Deepika Padukone for picking this project. While the industry is appreciating the trailer for all the right reasons, Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel are grateful for Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar for highlighting the topic.

In a video posted by Rangoli Chandel on Twitter, Kangana Ranaut is seen talking about how the trailer reminded her of the grim days when Rangoli was attacked. Rangoli is also an acid attack survivor who has beaten all odds and come out as a successful being. Kangana also emphasised that the sale of acid should be stopped at all costs. Watch the video right here.

The pain still lingers. Our family thanks team #chhapaak for a story that needs to be told! @deepikapadukone @meghnagulzar ⁦@foxstarhindi⁩ pic.twitter.com/drKN3i6GSP

— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 8, 2020

Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10 while Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga releases on January 24.

