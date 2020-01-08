Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel are grateful to Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar for Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming project Chhapaak is based on the life events of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The trailer is being appreciated by a lot of people and the fans can’t stop lauding Deepika Padukone for picking this project. While the industry is appreciating the trailer for all the right reasons, Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel are grateful for Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar for highlighting the topic.
The pain still lingers. Our family thanks team #chhapaak for a story that needs to be told! @deepikapadukone @meghnagulzar @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/drKN3i6GSP
— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 8, 2020
Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10 while Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga releases on January 24.
Also Read: Deepika Padukone reaches JNU to express her solidarity with students and teachers
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply