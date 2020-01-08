Best Pillow For Sleep And Sex

The year 2019 reinforced self-care as a mainstream practice, taking the multifaceted form of stress-release outlets from mindfulness apps to calming wellness treatments and physically supportive products — ahem, the body pillow. And now, whether yours is the plight of sore office butt, so-so sex life, or flawed sleep hygiene, you better believe there's a highly specific pillow out there to relieve it.

Pillows are no longer a standard utility buy, the bedding basics have turned into celebrated total-lifestyle enhancers; reaching far beyond the sleep space into travel, sexual health, and even beauty spheres. We hunted down the top examples of these trending goods and crafted them into the supportive hit list ahead. Scroll on to shop your way to full-body self-care — in your bed, at a desk, and beyond.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Avocado Green Meditation Pillow

This simple pillow, handcrafted in Los Angeles from organic vegan materials and a buckwheat fill, provides physical support that in turn supports the mind during meditative moments.

One soothed reviewer claims, "I love this pillow. …[Before] I found myself folding up blankets, towels and whatever I can find to get that perfect seat with some success but this pillow is the perfect height, convenient and comfy."

Avocado Meditation Pillow, $, available at Avocado

Sharper Image Full-Body Pillow

Crafted out of hypoallergenic fiberfill, this horseshoe-shaped pillow is ideal for side sleepers and those suffering from neck or shoulder pain — providing the fully-body spooning support of not one but two humans.

"This body pillow has enhanced my quality of sleep tremendously. I have hip and sciatic nerve pain. By elevating a leg onto the pillow the pressure is relieved in my hip/sciatic to provide me with a good night's rest. The body pillow acts as a nest and is so comfortable and soothing. I highly recommend this product whether you have any pain or not. It's wonderful," one supported reviewer raved.

Sharper Image Full Support Body Pillow, $, available at Sharper Image

Dame Sex Pillo

This comfy-soft yet structurally-firm pillow is engineered to elevate and support your body for enhanced sexual activities that span far beyond intercourse. Plus, the incognito-indigo good can moonlight as lumbar support when propped up against a chair back.

As one reviewer attests, "It's been used every evening. While it does what it is described to do for sex, the other benefits are making the Pillo a must-have. It is the best back support for sleeping and for reading in bed."

Dame Products Pillo, $, available at Dame Products

Nurse Jamie Age Delay Beauty Pillow

Beauty rest meets neck-and-lumbar support in this chic ergonomic pillow — it works its magic for both back and side sleepers by combatting forced facial lines or creases with its delicate satin fabric and supportive head-cradling structure.

As one well-rested and fresh-faced reviewer raves, "I bought this pillow in purple at Christmas and have used it ever since. Saying I love it would be an understatement. It’s the perfect height, temperature and my face has no lines or puffiness upon awakening. My hair is no longer dry or fuzzy either. I cannot praise this pillow enough. I bought another one!"

Nurse Jamie Beauty Bear™ Age Delay Pillow, $, available at DermStore

Alwyn Home Memory Foam Cooling Pillow

This unassuming, under-$50 standard bed pillow actually holds the title of R29's most wanted pillow of 2019 with nearly 10,000 reviews and reviewer praise ranging from, "Amazing pillow if you have really bad neck problems," to, "THE most comfortable pillow I've ever slept on. It has ruined me for all other pillows."

Alwyn Home Medium Memory Foam Cooling Bed Pillow, $, available at Wayfair

Huzi Infinity Travel Pillow

Fashion meets function with this incognito travel pillow that can be worn as a warming infinity scarf or utilized as an upright sleeping position's neck support.

Huzi Infinity Pillow, $, available at Amazon

Coop Four-Position Adjustable Pillow

This slender pillow packs a versatile punch offering adjustable support for your back, knees, ankles, and favorite yoga poses.

One pleased reviewer deems it a user-friendly buy with a size that allows for "using it under knees to relieve spine, behind the lower or middle back for stretching spine, in chair/bed or on floor."

Coop Home Goods Four Position Support Pillow, $, available at Coop Home Goods

ComfiLife Memory Foam Seat Cushion

Another good of R29 most wanted fame and Amazon's Choice status — this (to put it frankly) butt cushion boasts nearly 10,000 reviews and is ergonomically crafted to support your tailbone and lumbar spine while they're parked at desks or behind steering wheels all day long.

ComfiLife Premium Comfort Seat Cushion, $, available at Amazon

Casper Nap Pillow

Serving a much larger purpose than just naptime material, this miniature-sized version of Casper's dreamy pillow-inside-a-pillow is a travel essential on trips where supportive sleep accessories are scarce (think camping, hostels, outdated family beds, and beyond).

Casper Nap Travel Pillow White , $, available at Target

Urban Outfitters Huggable Llama Cooling & Heating Pad

A cooling-heating-pad-pillow hybrid that will soothe everything from aching muscles to stiff necks and menstruation cramps in cozy-cute style.

Urban Outfitters Huggable Llama Cooling + Heating Pad, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Helix Wedge Pillow

Having a wedge pillow in your arsenal is a smart move. This one is made of memory foam gel and comes with a one-year warranty — plus you can test it out to see if you like it first. The super wedge can be used for reading, elevating your legs, or even combatting a case of the snores by helping circulation.

Helix Wedge Pillow, $, available at Helix

CandoCraft Wrist Support Pillow

Wrists need support too — and this little sage-green desk pillow is filled with breathable ergo-beads designed to gently massage and release pressure in work-weary wrists.

Reviewer back this good for everything from wrist-pain and pressure relief to an added bonus of minimalist desk-decor style.

CandoCraft Wrist Rest Support Pillow, $, available at Amazon

Baffin Cush Booty Slippers

Baffin's booty beauties come as close as we may come in this mortal world to a pair of premium down pillows for our feet — the comfy footwear boasts the high praise of being heralded as, "sleeping bags for your feet!"

Baffin Cush Booty, $, available at Zappos

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results