Kate Beckinsale Made Up For A Lot Of Bad Golden Globes Fashion

We all pretty much agree on who was Worst Dressed at the Golden Globes. Why no one told Globe winner Patricia Arquette NOT to leave the house in that gross and desperate looking low cut dress is a mystery. If she HAS a stylist (and we doubt it) -that stylist should be fired immediately. Too bad her memorable stage moment will forever be a visual turn-off. On the OTHER hand, we’re not sure if Kate Beckinsale was at the award show or just the Amazon after-party, but we absolutely LOVE her party outfit. It’s original and fun – and SO photogenic!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

