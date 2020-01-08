Tan France: First Out Gay Muslim On Tv?

To think we almost FORGOT how amazing Tan France’s hair is! He has the pompadour of a lifetime- what a head of hair! The Queer Eye star, 36, lives up to his billing as a fashion expert. Tan was born Tanveer Safdar in the UK to Pakistani parents and he grew up gay in a Muslim family. (You can read more about THAT in his book Naturally Tan.) He studied design in college and worked in the fashion industry (including Chanel) until he married an illustrator named Rob France (hence the last name.) They live together in Salt Lake City. Today Tan was in New York visiting the Stephen Colbert show.

