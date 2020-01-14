Salman Khan gets a makeshift gym in a studio in Mumbai 

After ending 2019 on a successful note with Dabangg 3, Salman Khan has resumed the shooting for Radhe. The film was announced a few months back after Salman Khan’s film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali was shelved. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be releasing on Eid 2020.
Apart from Salman Khan, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. On the sets of the film, the crew greet each other by saying 'Radhe' and respond with 'Radhe Radhe'.
