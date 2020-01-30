Tiger Shroff’s latest Instagram post about young Michael Jackson is adorable

Tiger Shroff has been shooting for his upcoming flick Baaghi 3. The actor has almost wrapped up shooting for the movie. Meanwhile, he shared a video of young Michael Jackson on his Instagram story.

It is a known fact that Tiger has considered Michael Jackson as one of his idols. He has often done performances dedicated to him and often creates dance routine around MJ's iconic dance moves. Taking to his Instagram story on Thursday, the actor shared a video of young Michael Jackson and captioned it, "#youngking #mj So much 'know' even then" with folded hands emoji.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff is on the last schedule of Baaghi 3. The movie, directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is all set to release March 6, 2020.

