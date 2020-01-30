Shraddha Kapoor wraps up the shoot for Baaghi 3 with the entire team

Shraddha Kapoor is on a success high with the number of appreciations the actress has been receiving for her performances with the recent one being Inayat in Street Dancer 3D. Amidst promotions for the movie, Shraddha was also shooting for Baaghi 3.

Talking about Baaghi 3, the actress is on the last day of her final shooting schedule for the movie and to celebrate it, the actress brought cakes for the entire team with BAAGHI 3 written over them and cut them along with Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and director Ahmed Khan. Taking to her social media, Shraddha shared the picture with the caption, “Last day on #BAAGHI3 What an amazing time with such a beautiful & loving team. Have had such an incredible time ????”

Take a look at it.

Shraddha has always experimented with characters and always made a better history for herself. The constant love and support of her fans keep the actress going. The actress never fails in slipping in some time for the fans who meet her. On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger Shroff.

