Shraddha Kapoor wraps up the shoot for Baaghi 3 with the entire team

Shraddha Kapoor is on a success high with the number of appreciations the actress has been receiving for her performances with the recent one being Inayat in Street Dancer 3D. Amidst promotions for the movie, Shraddha was also shooting for Baaghi 3.
Shraddha has always experimented with characters and always made a better history for herself. The constant love and support of her fans keep the actress going. The actress never fails in slipping in some time for the fans who meet her. On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger Shroff.
