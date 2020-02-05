Krystle D’souza soars temperatures in a black monokini as she enjoys in the pool

Krystle D’souza is one of the hottest television celebrities who have had a consistent fan base since her first show. The actress was also seen starring in music videos that have left people going crazy over her good looks and perfect body. Her latest Instagram post has also managed to charm her fans as she heads to the pool to play volleyball.

Donning a black monokini Krystle is all smiles as she posts a candid picture. Be it her flawless skin or her constant summer body, Krystle manages to raise the bar high with every single post. Keeping it classy, her pool look has us floored. Take a look at the picture she posted.

We hope that Krystle comes back on screen soon with something new since her fans have been waiting for her for quite some time now.

