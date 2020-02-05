On World Cancer Day, Sonali Bendre has a note to herself and for us

On World Cancer Day, actor and cancer survivor Sonali Bendre took a moment to reflect on her journey. Sonali, who has always been vocal about her battle with cancer, shared a video on social media. The video tracks her transformation, ever since she was detected with cancer.

"Note to self. P.S. For the rest of you, listen to your body and go for regular check ups, early detection helps! #WorldCancerDay," she wrote. Another survivor Tahira Kashyap, who was detected with breast cancer in 2018, dropped a comment saying how Sonali inspired her. "You gorgeous courageous you..inspiration to so many including me! Thanku for being you," she wrote.

In July 2018, through a post on social media, Sonali announced that she was diagnosed with a 'high grade cancer' that had 'metastised'. She and husband Goldie Behl immediately flew to New York, to seek medical help. In December 2018, she was back to India, and in February last year, we saw her getting back to work. From chopping her lustrous hair ahead of chemotherapy to her good and bad days in New York, Sonali's fans and followers were kept connected throughout, thanks to social media. Many must have derived strength from her journey.

More power to you, Sonali.

