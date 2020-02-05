Netizens correct Sonam Kapoor after she tweets that the Sun is ‘light years away’

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor recently took to Twitter to marvel the viral image of the surface of the sun clicked in high resolution.
Recently, the Daniel Inouye Solar Telescope in Hawaii released the highest resolution images of the Sun’s surface ever taken. The image that is doing the rounds on the internet is the most detailed image of the sun’s surface to date and shows plasma cells the size of Texas.
Sharing the image, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "It’s amazing how much science and technology has helped us learn about objects that are light years away!"
It’s amazing how much science and technology has helped us learn about objects that are light years away!https://t.co/YYdk9FLT7G
— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 3, 2020
The sun is only 8.5 light minutes away Ma'am
— Kaafir Pagan Hindustani (@A_Saffronista) February 3, 2020
93 million miles that’s 8 to 8.5 light minutes not years
— SA™️ (@adhityaa98) February 3, 2020
@sonamakapoor sun is only 8 light minutes away from Earth not "light years"
— Saurabh Suradkar (@100rab77) February 3, 2020
Meanwhile, actor Amitabh Bachchan retweeted the post and said that the image looked like the famous Lonavala Chikki. He wrote, ".. looks like 'chikki' ka close up .. Lonavala wali 'chikki' !!!"
.. looks like 'chikki' ka close up .. Lonavala wali 'chikki' !!!???? https://t.co/FxYU0h4yA9
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 4, 2020
