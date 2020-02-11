’83: Neena Gupta to play Ranveer Singh’s mother in Kabir Khan directorial

Ahead of ’83 trailer release, it is being reported that veteran actress Neena Gupta will essay the role of Kapil Dev’s mother in the upcoming film alongside Ranveer Singh. The actress recently revealed that she shot for all her portions in one day. She said that her role is small but it is a good one so she agreed to do it.
’83, directed by Kabir Khan, will release on April 10, 2020.
Neena Gupta, meanwhile, is looking forward to the release of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on February 21, 2020.
