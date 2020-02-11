Bhumi Pednekar all set to debut as a chef at Godrej L’Affaire!

Known for her love of food, versatile and critically acclaimed actress Bhumi Pednekar is all set to debut as a chef this February. Bhumi will be collaborating with popular Chef Varun Inamdar for a live cook-off at Godrej L’Affaire on Saturday, February 22. While Bhumi and Chef Varun will be churning out some exotic food, they will also be in-conversation on ‘How to Bake a Blockbuster’ highlighting Bhumi’s choice of films and key ingredients for a successful movie.

Godrej L’Affaire is a one-day curated experiential lifestyle platform by the Godrej Group, that aims to define future lifestyle experiences. Conceptualized as a one-day experience, Godrej L’Affaire showcases a mix of ideas and concepts around food, travel, fashion, art, music, and design. Masterclasses, engaging conversations, fashion shows, and musical performances are what it promises to deliver. Currently, in its fourth edition, Godrej L’Affaire has conceptualized this unique live session by bringing together Bhumi and Chef Varun having a similar affinity towards food and health.

Bhumi’s journey in the world of filmdom has been inspirational – a fine blend of sheer talent, hard work and focus which has made her the most sought after actresses in the entertainment world today. While, world-renowned Chef Varun Inamdar is known for serving the likes of Barack Obama, Nicholas Sarkozy, film Icons Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, world-renowned cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Sir Vivian Richards, and many more global icons. Through this one of its kind collaboration, Bhumi and Chef Varun are all set to revive the love for cooking with a masterclass that will reveal the secret of healthy & tasty food along with making blockbusters.

Commenting on the event, Bhumi said, “I am extremely thrilled to engage in a live cooking session for the first time, as it is known food makes me happy. I have always been a healthy kid and I personally love cooking and have never deprived myself from eating ghee, butter, etc, in moderation. I avoid refined sugar and have kept control on my carb intake. I have never consulted any dietician or nutritionist, it was always my mother and I as we have always followed one Thumb Rule of 'Eating homemade food' which we feel is a masterstroke when one wants to lose weight and stay fit. I am looking forward to the cook-off session along with Chef Varun Inamdar happening at Godrej LA’ffaire.”

Bhumi Pednekar and Varun Inamdar are ready to create magic on this cook-off session.

