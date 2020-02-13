Chhalaang: Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha starrer gets a new release date

Rajkummar Rao & Nushrat Bharucha starrer Chhalaang, directed by Hansal Mehta will now release on 12th June 2020. The producers of the film have taken this decision keeping in mind exams and a good distribution window.

The makers of Chhalaang shared the new poster and announced the new release date. While sharing the latest news about the release date, the makers wrote, "Ab Lenge #Chhalaang 12th June Ko! Masterji Khilayen Kaise? Bachche Busy Hain Exams Ki Padhayi Mein. Toh Masterji Khilayenge Garmi Ki Chhuttiyon Mein! Exams Ke Liye Best of Luck!"

Producer Luv Ranjan said in a statement, “We feel Chhalaang is one of the most inspiring and heartening movies to come out of Luv Films and such a special film deserves a better release.” Chhalaang is directed by Hansal Mehta, produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg. The film releases on 12th June 2020.

