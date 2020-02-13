Renowned designer and Padma Shri awardee Wendell Rodricks passes away in Goa

Designer and activist Wendell Rodricks aged 59 died in Goa at his home. Besides being an A-list designer Rodrick’s was also an activist for various social causes, the environment, and gay rights. In 2014, he was awarded the Padma Shri by the government. The report of his death was confirmed by his family. A heart attack is believed to be the reason for his death.

After news of his death broke, Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted: “Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of my very good friend and designer, Wendell Rodricks. His excellency in his work & skills are irreplaceable & shall always be cherished. We will truly miss him. My heartfelt condolences to his family & dear ones.”

Wendell Rodricks was born on May 28, 1960 in a Goan Catholic family, and grew up in Mumbai. Rodricks was known for pioneering the idea of resort wear and for advocating eco-friendly fashion.

Rodricks turned to environmental activism as he was pained by the degrading ecosystem of his state Goa. In his autobiography ‘The Green Room’, he wrote about how his love for Goa gradually made him a “reluctant activist”.

In 2018, Rodricks, openly gay himself, got the blessings of Cardinal Oswald Gracias, the Archdiocese of Bombay, for his plans to start a hotline that would provide support and guidance to queer individuals and their families to keep the faith.

