Lucknow hospital authority wants Kanika Kapoor to behave like a patient and not throw starry tantrums

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for Covid-19 a few days back, is currently under treatment at Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences. The hospital, that is trying to provide her the best facility available, wants her to behave like a patient and not as a star!

Dr RK Dhiman, Director, Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS, while speaking to a news agency, said that Kanika was being provided a gluten-free diet from the hospital kitchen. Her room, wherein she has been kept isolated, is an air-conditioned one, with a separate bathroom and a television set. The air-conditioner is being operated by a separate Air Handling Unit for COVID-19 unit. However, as he puts is, Kanika must first behaving like a patient instead of throwing starry tantrums!

The singer who returned to Lucknow from London on March 15th, was accused of dodging the mandatory screening at the airport, but denied the rumours. She said her screening tested negative and she started getting symptoms only after returning home. She was asked to stay in quarantine and see if the symptoms aggravate.

Upon returning, she also hosted a party that had some high profile politicians in attendance as well. An FIR has been lodged against her for violating the regulations of self-quarantine.

