Rihanna’s foundation donates $5 million to the response efforts for Coronavirus

Singer Rihanna is making sure to help out those who are in need amid the outbreak of coronavirus. Her foundation Clara Lionel Foundation has donated $5 million to the response efforts as the world fights the global pandemic. Named after her grandparents Lionel and Clara, the foundation will channel through CLF’s partners at Direct Relief, Partners In Health, World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee, and others.
“Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities–those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic,” CLF’s executive director Justine Lucas said in a statement.
