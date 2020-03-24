Arjun Bijlani, Surbhi Jyoti, Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna give a glimpse of how they’re spending their time while social distancing

Television celebs have gotten a break for the first time in forever with all the shoots coming to a halt due to the Coronavirus concerns. The shoots were abruptly stopped on March 18, a day prior to the assigned date, because COVID-19 had claimed its first victim in Maharashtra. However, to keep things on a lighter note, Television celebrities have been keeping their fans entertained with social media posts, keeping their fans updated of how they’re spending their time as they practice social distancing.

Arjun Bijlani

The handsome hunk of television, Arjun Bijlani, shared a video of himself working out and definitely got a lot of people drooling over his physique. He shared the post with the caption, “Ghar pe rahona . Lekin workout zaroor corona.. guys don’t compromise on ur fitness . #stayhomestayfit .. some of us must be really bored and frustrated at home but jus a half an hour workout will get u going throughout the day . Believe me it’s magic . Kuch nahi toh ghar mein bhago aur push ups karo…. #instagram #instafit”

Take a look at the video.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on Mar 23, 2020 at 10:09pm PDT

v

Surbhi Jyoti

While there are a lot of celebs spending their time working out, Surbhi Jyoti has proven that she’s the most relatable celebrity! She took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself binge-watching FRIENDS as she chops a few vegetables. The picture perfectly describes most of us, have a look.

View this post on Instagram

Quarantining with my #friends ♥️ #stayhome #staysafe

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on Mar 23, 2020 at 8:17am PDT

Hina Khan

Hina Khan has been constantly posting pictures and videos of tutorials of preventive measures. From the correct way to wear a mask to the right way of washing one’s hands, Hina’s tutorials have been extremely helpful. Keeping things on a lighter note, she posted a video of how Desi mum’s have been having the time of their lives getting everybody to clean the houses, featuring her family!

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

#NoOneInNoOneOut since we have stopped calling our domestic help due to Covid-19.. Mommy says (Ab khud Kaam karo, I will only cook) And This video is for one purpose only, entertainment entertainment entertainment for us and you all. A tribute to mine and all the mothers out there who do all the house chores day in and day out without a complaint. And being a creative person with a lot of free time .. I will make sure that I keep you guys entertained even if I am quarantined.. #NoVirusCanStopCreativity this is my take with a lil tadka of entertainment on how we should help them in these times specially because now we’re home and well rested.. Also made me realise how difficult it is and yet she does it with perfection and in ease every single day.

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Mar 21, 2020 at 9:06am PDT

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna has decided to embrace her inner chef with trying her hand at cooking. She posted a recipe of her secret Maggi recipe and has even asked her fans to tell her how they like it if they plan on trying to make it.

View this post on Instagram

Making use of the time by makin Maggie with lots of vegetables ???? Hope u like it Recipe follows: Boil Maggi wit lil olive oil and salt On the side boil French beans and carrot Sauté onion and capsicum And make fresh tomatoe purée Add all of that in a big pan and add Maggie masala and mirchi powder if needed . Add salt and let in boil properly. Towards the end add boiled Maggie. Enjoy ???? yummy!! #fightcorona #stayhome #staysafe #staywithfamily

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on Mar 23, 2020 at 6:53am PDT

Now that you know how your favourite celebs are spending their time, be sure to tell us how you plan on spending yours.

Also Read: Arjun Bijlani heads to Lonavala with family for a much needed break

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results