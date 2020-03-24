Neena Gupta sews curtain belts in absence of a tailor, shares video

Neena Gupta's self-quarantine time is definitely more interesting than ours. She traveled to Uttarakhand's Mukteshwar, and is presently chilling with husband Vivek Mehra. Today, she took to Instagram to share a video of herself sewing the curtains of the home.

In the video, Neena reveals that she has a lady who usually comes for all such work. However, given the present situation, nobody can be called home and she decided to take it upon herself. She further added that she learned stitching during her domestic science classes in school, and that she would need to finish repairing 8-10 more curtain belts across the house. Good she has things to occupy her!

View this post on Instagram

Arre yaar kachchi ho gaee sabke samne ????????????????????

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Mar 23, 2020 at 10:29pm PDT

A day back, the actor also shared a photo of herself soaking in the sun and receiving a head massage from the husband!

Neena was last seen in sports drama Panga, and played Kangana Ranaut's mother. Next, she is a part of Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's same-sex love story Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results