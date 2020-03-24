Watch: Sunil Grover has the perfect task for all to do while under self-quarantine

Comedian Sunil Grover has the perfect task for everyone to do to kill their time at home. With everyone wondering what to do during self-isolation amidst the coronavirus outbreak, Sunil Grovers has an effortless simple idea.

In the video shared by the comedian, he is seen mixing plates of rice and lentils and then starts to segregate them in two different plates. “On repeat mode. I have solved it 3 times since morning! Stay home, Stay safe,” he wrote alongside the video.

Sunil Grover's followers were in splits seeing this video. Harshdeep Kaur commented, “Hahahahaha. Were you making Matar chawal today?” while Jimmy Sheirgill posted clapping emojis.

On repeat mode. I have solved it 3 times since morning! Stay home, Stay safe.

Several Bollywood celebrities are under self-quarantine and are finding innovative ways to kill time and sharing videos of the same with their fans. Some celebs like Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra and Kartik Aaryan have also started doing household chores as they had let go of their house help during the time of social distancing.

