Helena Bonham Carter Has Built A Fashion Reputation

We have to smile every time we see The Crown’s Helena Bonham Carter! We have fond memories of meeting her way back in the 80’s when she appeared on the red carpet of the Oscars for her movie A Room With a View. It was her first time at the Oscars and she was extravagantly dressed and stuck out like a sore thumb, so we HAD to meet her. She was very funny and in awe of the celebrities around her. Through the years we’ve watched her bold fashion eccentricity grow and her career as well. She and Tim Burton were a couple for 13 years, (living in separate houses!) they had two kids and split in 2014. Her new boyfriend, writer Rye Dag Holmboe, (above) is 21 years younger.

