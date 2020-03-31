Devoleena Bhattacharjee says there was zero chemistry between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in ‘Bhula Dunga’ video

On March 24, Bigg Boss 13's popular faces Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's music video 'Bhula Dunga' released. The music video was widely appreciated and received millions of views within 24 hours. And crossed 27 million views in five days.

However, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleen Bhattacharjee found that there was zero chemistry between Sidharth Shukla and Shenaaz Gill because the actor is more mature.

I know…Bechaare adaat se majboor hai…lagta hai ek baar phirse live ana padega and clearly bolna padega that i have no problem with sid & sana but sidnaz has 0 https://t.co/EVIKoVMGV1 means Zero.period???? https://t.co/5e9BJSWezD

— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 28, 2020

This opinion of Devoleena did not go well with fans of the duo who even coined the term SidNaaz for them because of their chemistry in the show. Devoleena was trolled by fans of the two. Devoleena gave it back to the trolls by asking that she should go live once again to say that Sidharth and Shehnaz have zero chemistry. She even expressed her desire to see Sidharth Shukla and her close friend Rashami Desai together on screen.

???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/9MgjDWKM5B

— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 28, 2020

SidNaaz fans started sending hate messages to Devoleena online. She, however, gave back fitting replies to most of them. Devoleena shared good chemistry with Sidharth Shukla in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

