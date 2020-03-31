Karan Johar’s son feels this legendary Bollywood actor can take away coronavirus

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been educating his twins about the coronavirus pandemic that has forced the country into lockdown like several other countries. Karan keeps sharing videos of his kids talking about their understanding of the virus and what they need to do to contain the spread of the virus.

On Sunday, Karan posted another video in which he asks Yash who can take away the coronavirus and Yash immediately responds with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's name. KJo then asked him if he should call up Bachchan and request him to take away the virus. Yash answered, "Amitabh Bachchan not coming to my room."

Sharing the adorable video, Karan Johar captioned it as, "There is someone who can take away the #coronavirus"

Several celebrities flooded the comment section with love emoticons. While Big B has not yet responded to little Yash's request, Junior Bachchan wrote: "Too cute in the comment section."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has been roped in by Maharashtra healthy ministry and UNICEF to spread awareness about the deadly COVID-19 virus.

