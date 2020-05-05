Imtiaz Ali reposts a video of Rishi Kapoor dancing at former’s brother’s wedding in Kashmir

Imtiaz Ali shares a precious bond with the Kapoors and has directed Rishi Kapoor in Love Aaj Kal starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. His demise had come as a shock to all of us and his Bollywood colleagues along with his fans were left heartbroken. All the celebrities took to their social media to pay their respects to him while some are still sharing old memories. Imtiaz Ali took to his Instagram to share a throwback video of him dancing at his brother’s baraat in Kashmir.

In his previous post, Imtiaz Ali recalled that he refused to walk with the baraat because he did not want to steal the groom’s thunder. He politely asked them to go ahead and said he will join them in a while. In the video, Rishi Kapoor is seen enjoying himself to the core as he happily dances with the baraatis.

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Khawar Jamsheed (@khawarjamsheed) on May 1, 2020 at 2:48am PDT

Also Read: Post Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor’s demise, John Cena shares pictures of the legends on his Instagram

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results