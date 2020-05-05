Chris Evans fails at grooming his dog Dodger, says it went so wrong, so fast

Chris Evans continues to share his shenanigans with his pup Dodger! The actor shared a photo of how he failed while grooming his dog the other day.
“I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it,” Chris posted on his social media. “It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals. (He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great).”
