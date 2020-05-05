Marvel’s Ant-Man director Peyton Reed shares deleted scene of Paul Rudd buying lottery tickets

Marvel movie makers seem to be on a reveal spree one after another. After revealing the unseen cameo of Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow in the film, Ant-Man director has made another revelation that involves a deleted scene featured Paul Rudd.

Answering a fan question, Peyton Reed said that the lottery scene was deleted from the film. “Hey @MrPeytonReed I have a question! Did Scott Lang ever buy lottery tickets in the first movie and if so who did he buy them from? #AntMan,” a fan tweeted.

“Yes, @scharpling, Scott bought a lottery ticket and it was from you and it got cut out and I’m sorry again for cutting you out and here’s the photo I know you want me to tweet. #AntMan,” Reed replied.

Paul Rudd made his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2015's Ant-Man. The film featured Michael Douglas and Evangeline Lilly as father and daughter.

