When Akshay Kumar waited for hours to meet Rajesh Khanna but couldn’t!

We aren't sure if Akshay Kumar had a tough time convincing convincing Rajesh Khanna when he decided to marry Twinkle Khanna. But he certainly had a difficult time meeting him, 11 years before he became the late superstar's son-in-law!

Everyone has their days of struggle, and Akshay is no exception. The actor, who debuted as a lead actor with Saugandh in 1991, was looking for roles for a while. In 1990, Rajesh Khanna, who had turned producer by then, was casting for his film Jai Shiv Shankar. Dimple Kapadia and Jeetendra had come on board already, but the makers were still looking for a new face. Upon learning about it, Akshay dropped in at the studio to meet Khanna and stood in the line with other actors. He had to wait for 3-4 hours, and at the end, the meeting did not happen as Khanna got busy. Oops!

Later, the same role went to Chunky Panday. Also, Jai Shiv Shankar was the first time Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia came together on the big screen.

