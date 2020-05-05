Varun Dhawan shares BTS picture from the sets of Coolie No. 1

If there was no lockdown or the virus, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's film Coolie No 1 would have been running in the theatres currently. The film directed by David Dhawan was initially scheduled to release on May 1. However, due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, it is uncertain when the film will be released.

However, actor Varun Dhawan who has been actively entertaining his fans through his social media account, shared a BTS picture from the sets of Coolie No. 1. The actor shared the picture today on his Instagram stories while wishing writer-director Farhad Samji on his birthday. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy Birthday@farhadsamji bhai u have always been by my side like a rock. Your contribution has always been immeasurable can't wait for the world to Kunwar and Raju." He also addressed himself as Samji's student.

In the picture, Varun who is dressed in a green coat and red shirt is seen engrossed in a conversation with Farhad Samji and Rohit Dhawan.

​Coolie No 1 is the remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Farhad Samji has written the screenplay of the remake.

