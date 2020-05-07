Ramayan’s Sita denies asking for Padma Award from government

On Wednesday the nation woke up to Ramayan’s favourite Sita, Dipika Chiklia being quoted in a Hindi daily, “अगर मोदी सरकार को लगता है कि 'रामायण' ने संस्कृति में योगदान दिया है तो हमें पद्म सम्मान से सम्मानित करें (if the Modi government feels that Ramayan has contributed to India culture then we should be honoured with the Padma award).”
On hearing this statement, there was a widespread hue and cry among the fans and well-wishers of the serial. A Union Minister on oath of anonymity observed, “I’ve never heard of an artiste lobbying for his or her own Padma award. Let the Government decide whom it wants to honour.”
Also Read: World’s favourite television series, Ramayan, launches on StarPlus!
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply