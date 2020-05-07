Shehnaaz Gill is all set to collaborate with Jassie Gill for a new song!

Shehnaaz Gill has been making it big ever since she became a part of Bigg Boss 13. The singer and actor was already quite a name in the Punjabi industry but now is being recognized as a national star. Making heads turn with her last single with Sidharth Shukla, ‘Bhula Dunga’, Shehnaaz Gill is now all set to collaborate with a fellow Punjabi superstar, Jassie Gill.
They had already hinted at something new brewing a while back and this news has left the fans ecstatic.
