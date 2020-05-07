Devoleena Bhattacharjee quarantined for 14 days after her cook tests positive for COVID-19

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been asked to home quarantine for 14 days as a cook from her building has tested positive for Coronavirus. The person tested positive also cooked at Devoleena’s place and now her building has been sealed. Residing in Goregaon East with her mother and brother, the building also housed a few other celebrities of the television industry.
On the professional front, she has not announced her next project.
