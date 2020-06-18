Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise is a wake up call that mental health matters, says Mahira Sharma

Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate death has brought new attention to depression and other mental illnesses.
Actor Mahira Sharma points out the importance of good social support which means opening up to friends, relatives, parents, mentors or seeking profession help. “Serious depression doesn't just stop. People often need help from professionals like doctors, psychiatrists and psychologists, and this is nothing to be ashamed of. Remember, you are never alone, so don't suffer in silence” said Mahira.
