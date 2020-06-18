Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise is a wake up call that mental health matters, says Mahira Sharma

Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate death has brought new attention to depression and other mental illnesses.

Actor Mahira Sharma points out the importance of good social support which means opening up to friends, relatives, parents, mentors or seeking profession help. “Serious depression doesn't just stop. People often need help from professionals like doctors, psychiatrists and psychologists, and this is nothing to be ashamed of. Remember, you are never alone, so don't suffer in silence” said Mahira.

She also appeals to people that if they see someone behaving unusual, please take the first step and talk to them. “Most of the times, a personal suffering from depression or anxiety is in denial, they tend to brush it off under the carpet. If you see someone behaving unusual, reach out to them, comfort them and most importantly listen to them," she said.

