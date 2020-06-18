Dharmendra says Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise shocked him despite never having met him and we couldn’t agree more

Sushant Singh Rajput, in an unfortunate turn of events, died by suicide last Sunday, June 14 at his apartment in Bandra. Even though the actual trigger behind him taking this drastic step is still unknown, it’s clear from the documents at his house that he was suffering from depression and had stopped taking his medicines a while ago. Every celebrity mourned his death, but Dharmendra’s condolence message will surely tug at your heart.

The veteran actor had never met Sushant or watched his movies, but wrote, “Pyaare Sushant, naa film dekhi na kabhi mila tum se ….par tere achaanak chale jaane se bada sadma laga !!! This beautiful beloved “ show business “ is very cruel. I can imagine your unbearable pain . I share the pain of your loving family and friends.”

Take a look at his tweet.

Pyaare Sushant, naa film dekhi na kabhi mila tum se ….par tere achaanak chale jaane se bada sadma laga !!! This beautiful beloved “ show business “ is very cruel. I can imagine your unbearable pain . I share the pain of your loving family and friends. pic.twitter.com/WQWHuyi1PH

— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 15, 2020

2020 has been an absolute disaster, but Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is something we will mourn for a very long time.

