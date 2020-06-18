Jonah Hill Is Now A Citizen Of Surf City

Almost a year ago, Jonah Hill made up his mind to learn how to surf. He grew up in Southern California afraid of the waves, and didn’t attempt to conquer his fear of surfing until he turned 35. He loved it right away and throughout the coronavirus isolation he’s been surfing almost every day in Malibu – alone. He falls a lot less frequently now and appears to have lost a few pounds. He replaced his old black wetsuit with a new royal blue one. (Perhaps to attract a “Gidget?”) Jonah is proud of his accomplishment and says “anything is possible.”

