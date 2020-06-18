Even Scientology Couldn’t Save Danny Masterson

Celebrity Scientologists will NOT be happy to hear that their powerful and dubious religion was NOT able to protect one of their own from being accused of raping three women! That 70’s Show star Danny Masterson was FINALLY charged with rape, and his bond set at 3.3 million. (He bonded out in 3 hours) The crimes occurred between 2001 and 2003, but the women, who were Scientologists then, endured horrific pressure from the church NOT to make a police report. (They “protect” their celebrity members.) When the girls found out about each other, and #MeToo appeared, they worked up the courage to come forward in 2017. They endured years of threats and frightening situations before Masterson was charged at last with three counts of rape. THIS will be a fascinating trial…

