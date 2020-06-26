Anurag Kashyap shares a BTS picture of Ranbir Kapoor from Bombay Velvet, says he reminds him of Raj Kapoor

Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet did not perform well at the box office, despite that, the actors including Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, and Satyadeep Mishra among the others had a great time making the film. Since the movie was a retro one, it is only fitting that their looks resemble the backdrop of the film and Ranbir Kapoor’s moustache in the film became quite a classic.
Anurag Kashyap recently shared a behind the scenes picture of Ranbir Kapoor with Satyadeep Mishra. Anurag captioned the candid click as, “Love this picture from Bombay Velvet Ranbir here reminds me of Raj Kapoor and @instasattu is like a young Iftikhaar”. Take a look at it.
